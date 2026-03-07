A local health advocate is encouraging businesses to take a stronger role in protecting the well-being of their employees.

Tara Frater says workplace environments should support both physical and overall health.

Speaking during the Ministry of Labour Workplace Bus Tour, which made a stop at the Sheraton Mall before continuing through the parish of Christ Church, Frater stressed that companies must ensure that their workplaces are safe and free from environmental risks.

Frater also addressed the topic of sexual health in the workplace.