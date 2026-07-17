A call is being made for medical researchers to expand their work to position Barbados as a leader in cutting-edge research that delivers practical solutions to real-world problems.

The call came from Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummins, at the 25th Annual Errol Walrond Scientific Symposium.

The event is a partnership between the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It seeks to promote research, encourage scientific discussion, and provide healthcare professionals with a platform to share their work.

Minister Cummins said this research can play an important role in shaping public policy.

She also underscored the significance of research to the development of the country’s healthcare system.