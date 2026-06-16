Health Minister: Medical Products Bill comes at a crucial time

With uncertainty and disruptions surrounding the global supply chain, Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummings, says the Barbados Medical Products Bill 2026 is timely.

She says as it stands, 47% of all medical supplies and drugs used in this country are imported.

As she led off debate in the Lower House today, Minister Cummings said the disruptions have created a perfect storm, but also the perfect opportunity for the country.

Minister Cummings has made it abundantly clear that while the Bill initially spoke about medicine, it will now include medical products as well.