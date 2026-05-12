Senator Lisa Cummins says nurses remain at the centre of the national healthcare response.

The Minister of Health and Wellness says this continues to be the case as the nation faces increasing health challenges, including non-communicable diseases, mental health concerns, re-emerging communicable diseases, and the growing demands of an ageing population.

She was speaking as the world marked International Nurses Day today under the theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future: Empowered Nurses Save Lives”.

Senator Cummins notes that the Government of Barbados recognises the invaluable role nurses play and is committed to strengthening and supporting the nursing profession at every level.

She adds that Government will continue implementing a comprehensive workforce development policy aimed at increasing the number of trained nurses, particularly in the expanding field of nurse practitioners.

The Health Minister says empowering nurses through advanced education, specialist training and leadership opportunities is essential to building a stronger, more responsive healthcare system.