The Ministry of Health and Wellness is investigating reports of illegal dumping of faeces in the Christ Church community of Spencers Court.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, the Honourable Dr. Kenneth George, the matter came to the ministry’s attention following reports circulating in traditional and social media.

He said the ministry can take action when offensive or hazardous materials are improperly disposed of.

Dr. George says the ministry welcomes members of the public bringing these matters to their attention, noting that such reports help officials respond quickly to potential threats to public health.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security is warning the public that this matter of illegal dumping is currently being investigated by the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation, in collaboration with the Barbados Water Authority and the ministries of Health and Environment.

In a statement, the ministry notes that the BADMC has made efforts to eliminate the smell by covering the area with material, using equipment deployed from its Fairy Valley location.

The matter has also been reported to the Barbados Police Service for their review and action.