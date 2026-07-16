The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising Barbadians that it is monitoring the outbreak of an infectious foodborne disease spreading across the United States.

The disease has caused hundreds of people to suffer from symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting.

However, the Ministry outlined in a statement that there are no suspected or confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in Barbados.

Health authorities say the infection is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora.

The infection is spread through contaminated food, including fresh fruit and uncooked vegetables.

It is self-limiting, with symptoms usually lasting between five and seven days.

The outbreak has spread across 34 states, with 1,645 confirmed cases.

To reduce the risk of infection, the Ministry is advising the public to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, maintain good hygiene in food preparation areas, avoid mixing raw and cooked foods during preparation, and wash hands before handling food.

The Ministry also advises that hot foods should be kept at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, while cold foods should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

As the Crop Over season heats up, food vendors are being reminded to ensure they have a valid food handling certificate and maintain proper food handling practices.