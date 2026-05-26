Health Ministry says Ebola risk to Barbados remains low

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the current risk of Ebola Virus Disease to Barbados remains low, including any risk associated with travel from Nigeria, which has reported no cases.

In a statement, officials said recent international concern has been driven by Ebola activity in parts of Africa, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with limited cases in Uganda and heightened concern in South Sudan due to weaker surveillance and response systems in conflict-affected areas.

However, Barbados has no direct travel links with the affected countries.

According to the statement, public concern has largely centred on the recent Air Peace service from Lagos, Nigeria, but health officials emphasised that Nigeria is not affected and has no direct travel links to the current outbreak areas.

Officials also noted that Barbados has already implemented several preparedness measures, including:

enhanced screening at ports of entry.

Use of advanced passenger intelligence systems through CARPHA and CARICOM IMPACS;

established monitoring and quarantine protocols for higher-risk travellers.

Ongoing coordination with regional and international partners, including CARPHA, Pan American Health Organisation, and the World Health Organisation.

Healthcare workers are expected to continue employing standard infection prevention and control measures.

Officials further advised that travellers assessed as higher risk may be monitored or quarantined, even if asymptomatic, to facilitate early detection and response to potential infectious diseases. Public health officials will remain in close contact with such individuals during the incubation period.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said it will engage the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners by the end of this week to provide guidance and address concerns raised by its members.