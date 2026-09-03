Breastfeeding is being seen as an economic investment.

Senior Health Sister at the Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Hazel Forde, made the comment as she highlighted the multifaceted benefits of breastfeeding, not only for the health and well-being of infants and mothers, but also for its significant economic impact.

She explained that breastfeeding reduces healthcare costs by lowering the incidence of illnesses in babies, such as infections and chronic conditions, which in turn decreases the financial burden on families and healthcare systems.

Ms Forde was delivering the feature address at the Breastfeeding Seminar and Awards Ceremony 2026, in the auditorium of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday.

She told the audience healthy children require fewer hospital admissions, fewer medications and fewer visits to clinics.

The Director of Nursing Services, Henderson Pinder, called for a recertification in the profession, and emphasised a commitment to striving for excellence in the sector.