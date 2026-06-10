Health officials report rise in syphilis cases in Barbados

Syphilis cases are on the increase in Barbados.

That’s according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

National surveillance data indicate that there were 156 new cases of syphilis in 2025, compared with 107 in 2024, representing an increase of approximately 46%.

The majority of new syphilis cases occurred in the 20 to 29 age group in both 2024 and 2025, accounting for 40.2% and 37.8% of cases respectively.

Males accounted for 61% of the cases in this age group in 2025 and 72.1% in 2024.

Officials are advising sexually active individuals to get tested for syphilis, especially if they have new or multiple partners.