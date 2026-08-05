Barbados’ healthcare system has been boosted by a donation of 100 state-of-the-art digital stethoscopes.

The advanced medical devices, which convert traditional body sound waves into electronic signals, were donated by the American University of Barbados (AUB).

Earlier today, the university’s management handed over the devices to the Ministry of Health and Wellness during a ceremony at Parliament Buildings.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummins, says the stethoscopes will help advance telemedicine in Barbados.

Meanwhile, President of the American University of Barbados, Meesam Ali Khan, says the donation fulfils a promise the university made to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.