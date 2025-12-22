Amid the Christmas shopping rush at Sky Mall today, one woman is making a heartfelt appeal on behalf of her brother, who lost his home to a fire earlier this year.

With Christmas Day fast approaching, Faith Lorde says her brother is still struggling to recover and is in urgent need of assistance.

She says that while he is working to rebuild, he still requires help in the process.

Faith has set up an account to facilitate monetary donations, noting that every contribution, no matter the size, will provide some relief.

Persons wishing to assist can donate dry goods directly at Sky Mall or make a financial contribution to the account set up for the fire victim. They can also reach out to Faith by calling 283-9730.