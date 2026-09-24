High Court rules termination of former BADMC CEO unlawful

A High Court ruling handed down in another high-profile matter yesterday declared that the decision to terminate former Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC), Shawn Tudor, was unlawful.

Mr Tudor was terminated with immediate effect in November 2018, after receiving a letter signed by former Board Chairman and Government Minister Shawn Tudor

The letter alleged that the CEO at the time had committed four acts of “gross/major misconduct” in breach of the corporation’s Policies and Procedures Manual.

Mr Tudor’s attorney, Neil Marshall, says the order granted by the court declared that the termination was, among other things, “a breach of the principles of natural justice”.

The parties are now required to file written submissions on the issue of damages and costs.

The matter was adjourned until February 3, 2027.