High hopes for Barbados’ 2026 CARIFTA squad

President of the Athletics Association of Barbados, Noel Lynch, says he is confident and optimistic about the team’s chances at the 53rd edition of the CARIFTA Track and Field Games.

The region’s premier junior athletics meet is set for April 4 to 6 at the Kirani James Stadium, and Barbados has named a 60-member squad, its largest ever.

Speaking during a media conference at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, Lynch said he believes the team will make Barbados proud.