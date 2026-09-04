A high-level meeting was held today to discuss an urgently needed traffic management plan for the country.

This, as Barbadians brace for heavy traffic and delays when the new school term begins next Monday. It will come with ongoing road works and some road closures.

Senior Minister (Infrastructure) and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, spoke to the media after the meeting.

He said personnel from his ministry, as well as the Ministry of Education Transformation and the Barbados Police Service, will be stationed at key locations to manage the anticipated traffic.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.