Hilda Skeene Primary have been crowned double champions of the Freida Nicholls Zone at the 2026 NAPSAC Championships.

Held today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, Hilda Skeene secured the girls’ title with 312 points, well ahead of second-placed Luther Thorne Memorial on 211.

Grazettes finished third, Wesley Hall fourth, and St. Lawrence rounded out the top five.

In the boys’ competition, Hilda Skeene also claimed victory with 244 points, a 46-point lead over St. Bernard’s, who finished second. St. Lawrence took third, Luther Thorne Memorial fourth, and Wesley Hall fifth.