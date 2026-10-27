Barbadians interested in getting married, as well as those curious about the idea, had the opportunity to explore what Barbados has to offer in the wedding planning industry.

This was made possible through the Hilton Barbados Resort Wedding Expo, held yesterday at the resort in Needham’s Point, St. Michael.

The event featured wedding vendor showcases, live tastings, exclusive giveaways and wedding planning inspiration.

Director of Catering and Events at Hilton Barbados Resort, Téresa Nicholls, spoke about the motivation behind the event.

Nicholls says that while wedding expos were regularly hosted in the past, that is no longer the case.