Barbados’ High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Edmund Hinkson, is preparing to take up his latest role in public service.

Speaking to CBC News, he says he is humbled to receive the appointment, a post that he says offers a timely opportunity to deepen one of Barbados’ longest-standing international relationships.

Beyond diplomacy, High Commissioner Hinkson says economic development will be a major focus of his tenure, as Barbados seeks new investment and trade opportunities.

He is expected to depart for London in mid-January, supported by additional foreign service officers.