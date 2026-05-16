Prominent historian Henderson Carter is dismissing the idea that Barbadians are docile people.

Dr. Carter suggested that the belief Barbadians simply accept whatever is thrown at them is nothing more than a myth.

He said there are people in Barbados who continue to hold that view, despite evidence to the contrary.

The Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Education at The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus addressed the controversial topic during the annual Dean’s Lecture hosted by the St Michael Centre for Faith and Action.

Dr. Carter said that even though many of the individuals who challenged and disrupted the system were labelled negatively, their actions helped to create meaningful change for present and future generations of Barbadians.