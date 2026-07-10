Barbados etched its name into the history books today as beach volleyball duo Joshua Ashby and Cael Greenidge made the island’s first-ever appearance at the FIVB Beach Volleyball Under-18 World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Barbadian pair opened their Pool B campaign against Thailand but went down in straight sets, 12-21, 12-21.

Ashby and Greenidge will be back in action tomorrow, facing Germany at 3:50 a.m. Barbados time before taking on New Zealand at 12:10 p.m.

Despite the opening defeat, the pair’s participation marks a landmark achievement for Barbados, with Ashby and Greenidge proudly representing the nation on the world stage against the sport’s top emerging talent.