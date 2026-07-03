History made as Barbados swears in first female Commissioner of Police

History has been made today as Barbados’ first female Commissioner of Police was sworn in at State House.

His Excellency, the Acting President, the Very Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Gibson, swore in Sonia Boyce as the new Commissioner of Police this afternoon.

Commissioner Boyce will be taking command of the 191-year-old Service following the retirement of Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce.

The appointment follows a process conducted by the Protective Services Commission (PSC), which included interviews with candidates as part of the assessment.

The statement said the PSC’s recommendation was submitted to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for the constitutionally required consultation and confirmation of support before being submitted for the approval of the President.

Commissioner Boyce joined the Service on April 21, 1986, and has served in a wide range of operational, investigative, administrative and human resources roles.