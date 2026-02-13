History of Rockley Golf Club chronicle in commemorative book

The story of Rockley Golf Club has been chronicled in a commemorative book written to celebrate the centenary of the club in Barbados.

The launch of the book, titled The Story of Rockley Golf, was held recently at the club in Christ Church.

It documents the club’s 100-year history, from the course’s origins in the 1920s to its modern-day status as a cherished sporting destination.

The publication includes rare photographs and stories about the individuals who shaped the club, as well as its historic role as the landing runway for the first flight from Europe across the Atlantic in 1929.

The author is Clarence Hiles, a former Rockley captain, who says he began the process of publishing the book three years ago.

Orlando Crichlow, General Manager of Rockley Golf Club, says the book launch is timely.