Home Affairs Ministry explores workforce upskilling opportunities

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Information is leading by example, taking steps to strengthen workforce readiness and digital capacity across its departments and agencies.

On Wednesday, the Ministry met with representatives from the National Transformation Initiative (NTI) and global online learning platform Coursera to explore opportunities for upskilling staff in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership and digital transformation.

The strategic engagement brought together Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, Permanent Secretary Sharon Drayton, board members of CBC and the Barbados Broadcasting Authority, as well as leadership teams from the Immigration Department, Barbados Postal Service, Government Printing Department and other entities under the Ministry.