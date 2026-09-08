The Hope Foundation is mourning the passing of its founder, Shelley Weir, who lost her battle with lupus on Sunday.

In a statement, the board, members and wider family of the foundation described the loss of its founder, a relentless patient advocate, fierce leader and loyal friend, as immeasurable.

The foundation noted that Ms. Weir created the Newly Diagnosed Lupus Patients Seminar, which provides newly diagnosed patients with insight into their condition and helps them better understand how to manage their health.

Among her other contributions was the establishment of the Sherene Hillock-Hinds Caring for the Carer Award, which recognises the often-unheralded contribution of caregivers.

She also spearheaded the Lupus Essentials Kit Programme, developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help patients stay safe and take a more active role in managing their health.

The foundation said Ms. Weir also co-authored Lupus Essentials with Dr. Cindy Flower, further extending her commitment to educating medical professionals and improving patient care.

Ms. Weir earned a Master of Science degree in Non-Governmental Organisation Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, bringing that expertise to the organisation she nurtured for 35 years.

In 2009, her outstanding contribution was recognised with the award of Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE.

The Hope Foundation says her legacy of advocacy, education, leadership and compassion will continue to inspire those living with lupus and the wider healthcare community.