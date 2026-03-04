Stalled Hope Housing Project to resume next year

Residents of St John have been promised that the stalled Hope Housing Project at Pool Lands will resume within the first quarter of next year.

Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Christopher Gibbs, says the ministry is currently addressing legal issues surrounding ownership of the Pool Lands, where several unfinished structures remain.

He explains that these legal challenges are the reason the project was started and stopped several years ago.

Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment and Member of Parliament for St. John, Charles Griffith, told the Housing Minister he was tired of informing residents that he did not know when the project would restart or be completed.

The matter was raised during today’s Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026/2027.

Minister Gibbs admitted that the abandoned development, now overgrown with bush, has become an eyesore for residents and a concern for the ministry under the HOPE Programme.