House of Soca continues to play a vital role in preserving music and culture with the launch of its House of Soca Juniors programme last evening.

This year, the calypso tent will feature 17 junior participants who will be trained in key areas such as songwriting, performance and even emceeing, all leading up to the Crop Over season.

Following the tent’s success in the Junior Monarch competition, Founder and Owner Sharon Carew-White emphasised that while accolades are appreciated, the initiative has always been rooted in a deeper purpose, which is providing a platform for young voices to be heard.

Ms Carew-White also addressed the participants, encouraging them to be bold and confident.

She reminded them that they represent the future of calypso in the country, and that this is a responsibility that should not be taken for granted.