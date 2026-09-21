Housing units plans for Bridgetown underway

Several multi-story housing units are being planned for the Bridgetown area, featuring a range of lifestyle amenities for residents.

Minister of Housing, Lands, and Maintenance, Christopher Gibbs, confirmed that the first phase of development will begin in Wellington Street, where conceptual designs for the new units have already been completed.

He made the announcement during a Barbados Labour Party St. Michael East branch meeting yesterday.

While outlining the other projects set for the Bridgetown area, he added that spaces will also be allocated for business.

Minister Gibbs says government is also making plans for transitional housing to assist those affected by disasters such as fires, and other challenges that may require them to step in.

He says while they have been able to find temporary solutions for some affected by recent fires in Bridgetown and surrounding areas, they are working to have a better plan in place.