HR association says AI will not replace human workers

Artificial intelligence is expected to reshape the future of workplaces, but the Human Resource Management Association of Barbados is insisting that human workers cannot be replaced.

HRMAB President Tisha Peters said, however, that employees must focus on developing the skills needed to work in environments where artificial intelligence is integrated.

She was speaking at a news conference at Sky Mall to announce the association’s HR Conference, scheduled for October 14 and 15 under the theme, Workforce 2030: Ready or Not.

Ms. Peters said that while AI can support operations, there is still a critical role for people to play.

She added that AI will create new jobs and stressed that Barbadians must be ready to take advantage of those opportunities.