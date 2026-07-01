The Human Tissue Transplant Bill 2026 continues to receive bipartisan support in the Senate, with senators describing it as landmark legislation that will save lives, modernise Barbados’ healthcare system and provide hope to patients suffering from organ failure.

Opposition Senator Karina Goodridge described the legislation as one she fully supports, while stressing the importance of ensuring the safeguards are strong enough to protect donors, recipients and their families.

She said the legislation represents hope for Barbadians whose lives have been disrupted by kidney disease and other conditions requiring organ transplants.

Independent Senator Dr. Kenneth Connell congratulated the Government on the initiative, noting that Barbados will now join the list of nations that have recognised transplant as part of modern medical care.