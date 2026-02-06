Humphrey defends Government’s record on economic reform

Kirk Humphrey has defended the Government’s record on economic reform, saying the Barbados Labour Party played a key role in restoring financial stability.

The St. Michael South candidate noted that when the BLP took office in 2018, the Government was forced to borrow millions due to mismanagement by the Democratic Labour Party.

Speaking at a BLP meeting in Carrington Village last night, Humphrey said the administration was able to reduce the island’s debt burden during its time in office.