Hundreds of Barbadians are utilising the free medical services and assessments on board the Chinese hospital ship this week.

Today is the last of three days members of the public are able to access the services.

Acting Chief Medical Officer with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Arthur Phillips, says people are being seen and assessed, while some have had interventions done thus far.

Dr. Phillips says the Ministry of Health and Wellness is extending gratitude to the Chinese medical team, the Bridgetown Port, and other partners involved, for ensuring the initiative is managed smoothly.