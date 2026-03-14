Hunte urges lawmen to follow TBPS policing plan

Assistant Commissioner of Police Barry Hunte is encouraging lawmen to always use the policing plan of the Barbados Police Service as their guideline.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Middle Management Programme held at the Regional Police Training Centre, ACP Hunte said that in the changing landscape of today’s society, police need to adapt quickly and effectively, but within the guidelines of fair and focused policing.

The course was held on the 24th and 25th of February and saw some 20 participants drawn from different divisions, formations and units of the Police Service.

ACP Hunte told the gathering that it was important middle managers learn, understand and execute policies through effective communication, to translate and communicate the vision of the service and achieve the desired outcomes.