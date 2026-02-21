A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Andre Parris on January, 9 2026.

Khalil Lavaar Hurley, of no fixed place of abode, was arrested and charged by the Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department, Hastings/Worthing and District ‘A’.

Hurley has also been charged with the unlawful use of a firearm, also on 9th January, 2026.

He has further been charged in the District ‘A’ precinct with criminal damage to property and unlawful use of a firearm on 19th January, 2026.