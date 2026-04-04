Concerns are being raised that poor enforcement and planning, not just the number of vehicles, are driving Barbados’ traffic problems.

Contributor Glyne Husbands challenged the notion that congestion is simply due to too many cars.

He pointed to poor planning decisions, including development along major highways.

Husbands was speaking during a national traffic consultation hosted by the Ministry of Transport.

The retired engineer also called for stricter enforcement in the construction of some buildings.

Deputy Chief Technical Officer Jason Bowen, who is responsible for design services in the Transport Ministry, responded to Husbands’ concerns.