Hutchinson and Kelly share victory at BCU 2026 opener
Barbados Cycling Union 2026 opener saw Liam Hutchinson and Jonah Kelly share first place in the Don Stoute and Percival Niles Memorial Race around the 5.3-kilometre Long Bay Circuit, both representing Sentry/Glassesco in Category One.
Other winners included:
- Desron Bynoe of Sonics 246 in Category Two
- Kemar Williams of Team Fugen in Category Three
- Sebastian Clarke of Sentry/Glassesco in Category Four
Among other divisions:
- Jenais Johnson of Plus Warriors was the fastest combined ladies rider
- Sage Williams of Plus Warriors was the fastest youth
- Wayne Cummins of Sonics 246 won the Over-50s Masters
- Paul Greening of Sentry/Glassesco took the Over-60s title.