Barbados Cycling Union 2026 opener saw Liam Hutchinson and Jonah Kelly share first place in the Don Stoute and Percival Niles Memorial Race around the 5.3-kilometre Long Bay Circuit, both representing Sentry/Glassesco in Category One.

Other winners included:

Desron Bynoe of Sonics 246 in Category Two

Kemar Williams of Team Fugen in Category Three

Sebastian Clarke of Sentry/Glassesco in Category Four

Among other divisions:

Jenais Johnson of Plus Warriors was the fastest combined ladies rider

Sage Williams of Plus Warriors was the fastest youth

Wayne Cummins of Sonics 246 won the Over-50s Masters

Paul Greening of Sentry/Glassesco took the Over-60s title.