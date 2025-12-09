I Am A Girl Takes Stand Against Violence Affecting Young Females

Domestic violence and girls feeling unsafe in some spaces remain topics that have not yet fully been addressed among young females.

And the I Am A Girl charity is on a mission to empower girls to know and identify instances of domestic violence.

That’s according to Communication and Engagement Coordinator with the I Am A Girl NGO, Raeann Flatts.

She was speaking as a guest on TV 8’s Mornin Barbados.

The charity works with girls from age 5 to about 21.