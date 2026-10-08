The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB) is continuing to develop future leaders in the profession.

This was a key point made by Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Padmore, as the Institute presented four scholarships to students of the Barbados Community College yesterday.

The CEO acknowledged the scholarship winners – Giana Carter, Tarisha Robinson, Kydari Beckles, and Taniyah Sealy – as pivotal to the industry’s growth and innovation.

She encouraged them to embrace their roles as ambassadors of excellence in accounting.

She also underscored the importance of the relationship ICAB has built with the College.

Ms Padmore says the scholarships build on the ICAB-BCC partnership by providing direct support to students as they complete their studies and prepare for the next stage of their professional journeys.