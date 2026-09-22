The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB) will highlight its give-back initiative during Accountants’ Week 2026, beginning on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Additionally, ICAB officials will assess their support for the Irving Wilson School’s Multisensory Library Project.

During the week of activities, the association will also unveil its full programme of activities, scheduled from November 1 to 7.

The week will culminate with ICAB’s flagship annual conference, titled “Future Ready: Leading the Profession Through Change.”ICAB to highlight give-back initiative during Accountants’ Week.