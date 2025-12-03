One insurance company is spreading Christmas cheer through the donation of fifty thousand dollars to five charities.

The Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited has donated ten thousand dollars per charity to the Diabetes and Hypertension Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Children’s Charity of Barbados, Barbados Cancer Society, and the Salvation Army.

ICBL’s Chief Executive Officer, Goulbourne Alleyne, says the insurance company is pleased to give in a way that strengthens support systems that many Barbadians depend on.

Representatives of the charities thanked ICBL for the generous donation.

Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Robert Pyle, says between January and November 2025, the Army, through its in-house and Meals on Wheels feeding programme, served thirty-six thousand four hundred and forty-four meals.

He further revealed the Army handed out one thousand and seventy-six hampers, while clothing, books, and furniture were given to twelve thousand six hundred and forty individuals.