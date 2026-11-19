A new report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) finds that widespread adoption of artificial intelligence could boost Latin America and the Caribbean’s gross domestic product by 5.1 per cent over a decade.

The report also projects that wages could increase by 4.2 per cent over the same period, but stresses the need for reforms to realise these gains.

The IDB says digital technologies are already improving business operations and public services, with artificial intelligence having the potential to expand those benefits.

However, it warns that these technologies are not “plug-and-play”. Realising their full value will require businesses and governments to redesign processes, retrain staff and adopt new management practices.