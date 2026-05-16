President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, Dr. Rafael Santoja, says Barbados has the potential to become the world capital of the sport.

Dr Santoja, who is on island ahead of this weekend’s Roger Boyce Classic and IFBB Pro World Cup at the Wildey Gym, expressed optimism that the island could become a hub for fitness and active lifestyles.

He made the comments during a media conference held at O2 Beach Club & Spa, one of the major partners of the event.