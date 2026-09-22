Illegal dumping remains environmental concern

Illegal dumping across the island continues to be a grave environmental concern.

Local environmental activist Kammie Holder says he has long been a crusader against litter, and the time has come for Government to show its muscle and punish perpetrators of illegal dumping.

His comments come following a massive island-wide clean-up over the weekend, where close to 600 volunteers binned several skips of garbage from gullies and areas close to drainage channels.

Mr Holder says those who illegally dump large appliances and other nuisance items can, and should, be traced and punished.