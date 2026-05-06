IMF mission in Barbados for Article IV consultations

A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in Barbados this week to meet with Government to undertake the Fund’s regular Article IV consultations and to discuss a new relationship with the country, following its exit from an official IMF programme last year.

The team, led by Mission Chief Michael Perks, will meet with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley; Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn; and Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning Marsha Caddle, along with other officials from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment and the Central Bank of Barbados.

Following Monday’s meeting, Ms. Caddle explained that in Barbados’ journey since 2018, from stabilisation to growth to transformation, the management of risk in a small economy like ours must form part of the country’s economic management programme.

She said this includes identifying future circumstances where there may be a need for quick access to liquidity, noting that arrangements with international financial institutions remain important.

During the visit, the IMF team will also meet with stakeholders across the public, private and third sectors.