The Immigration Department’s main office, located on Princess Alice Highway, has been closed to the public due to environmental issues.

During the two-week closure, the department will only attend to urgent matters.

The move follows Monday’s work stoppage by immigration officers over unresolved health and safety concerns.

Their representative, the Barbados Workers’ Union, said workers withdrew their labour because of mould and unsafe conditions, which were reportedly causing respiratory and other health issues.

In a statement issued today, Chief Immigration Officer Margaret Inniss outlined the types of urgent matters the department will continue to handle during the closure.

She also explained that persons seeking the emergency passport service must first email the department at immigration.passports@barbados.gov.bb, while requests relating to endorsements for non-Barbadian passports should be sent to immigration.endorsements@barbados.gov.bb.

Applicants are required to explain the nature of the emergency in their emails.