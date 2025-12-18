It’s reporting that there has been an improvement in persistent delays at the Bridgetown Port.

Past BCCI president and chair of the Chamber’s Customs and Trade Facilitation Committee, Lalu Vaswani, says while there has been “tremendous improvement”, there are pockets of concern.

The BCCI has warned the delays were stifling business operations and undermining economic growth.

Mr. Vaswani says the BCCI is hopeful that Government’s plans to implement an improved customs and trade management system will help to further streamline the clearance process.

He also commended Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for her intervention to ease some of the pressures the delays have been putting on the business community.