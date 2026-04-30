Improvements planned for Barbados’ digital corporate registry system

Businesses in Barbados could soon see improvements to the island’s digital corporate registry system.

Business Barbados says it is actively working to fix ongoing issues while developing a brand-new platform expected before the end of the year.

They have acknowledged that many companies have been experiencing problems with the current digital corporate registry system.

Officer-in-Charge Tamiesha Rochester says while the agency was created to modernise business registration and improve efficiency, the system has not consistently delivered the level of service required.