Independent Senator raises concerns over Government housing rentals

Independent Senator Ryan Walters is raising concerns that some tenants are renting out Government housing units at what he described as excessive prices.

He said this goes against the original purpose of the units, which is to provide affordable housing for ordinary Barbadians.

He is calling for the issue to be regulated to protect vulnerable people.

Senator Walters also highlighted challenges related to the maintenance of the units while speaking on the State Acquisition and Vesting of Property No. 2 Bill in the Senate today.