(CNN) — India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced his resignation following weeks of nationwide student protests over alleged examination paper leaks, marking a significant victory for the youth-led movement challenging the government.

The demonstrations centred on allegations that entrance examinations for India’s prestigious medical schools had been leaked and sold, forcing millions of students to retake the tests.

Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday after mounting pressure from tens of thousands of protesters demanding his removal and reforms to India’s examination system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet publicly accepted the resignation.

Following the announcement, the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the protests, said it would immediately end its nationwide demonstrations after the government agreed to its demands.

Among those demands was compensation for the families of students who, according to Indian media reports, died by suicide after learning their examination results would be cancelled.

The CJP also said the government had agreed to review its five-point plan for reforming the examination system and to hold discussions with representatives of the movement.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Pradhan’s resignation but said further reforms were still needed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised the minister’s decision, with party president Nitin Nabin saying it reflected “the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life.”

The protests intensified this week as demonstrators clashed with police, who used batons and tear gas to disperse crowds marching towards Parliament.

Pradhan’s resignation is seen as a rare setback for the Modi administration, which has often resisted pressure from protest movements. Critics have accused the government of suppressing dissent and opposition.

For weeks, demonstrators camped in central New Delhi demanding accountability over the alleged examination leaks and broader reforms to the country’s education system.

The movement has been led by the CJP, a youth campaign that began as an online joke before evolving into a national movement representing the frustrations of many young Indians.

The group was founded in May by Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke after remarks by India’s Chief Justice were widely interpreted as comparing unemployed young people to “cockroaches”. The comments resonated with many young people facing high unemployment and limited opportunities.

Beyond the examination scandal, protesters have highlighted India’s youth unemployment crisis.

According to a report by Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, India has more than 360 million people between the ages of 15 and 29. Nearly 40 per cent of graduates aged 25 and under are unemployed, while around 20 per cent of people aged 20 to 29 are without work.

Many of the demonstrators come from middle-class families that have traditionally supported Modi’s BJP but have become increasingly frustrated over what they see as a lack of opportunities.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the protests publicly for the first time on Thursday, saying authorities had taken effective action following the examination paper leak.

He said those responsible had been arrested and that the government’s priority had been ensuring students did not lose their academic year.

Earlier in the week, Modi also warned that “those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”