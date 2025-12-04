As long as pertinent information is forthcoming for farmers in the papaya industry, the island’s sector will produce more.

That’s according to Representative for the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture in Barbados, Allister Glean.

And he says within a year farmers should be able to export the fruit from Barbados.

Mr. Glean was speaking during the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop for farmers and extension officers on papaya nutrient and integrated pest management.

Mr. Glean says one of the major factors in ensuring the industry is successful is securing distribution channels.

And he says papaya can replace some of the fruits that are imported on island.