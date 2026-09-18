INFRA donates geometry sets to Parkinson Memorial Secondary School

Local company, INFRA Equipment Rentals Limited, today donated geometry sets to all first-form students at the Parkinson Memorial School.

The donation forms part of a broader initiative by the company to provide geometry sets to first-form students across the island.

Store Manager at the company’s Maxwell branch, Anita Bascombe-Cobham, says they are delighted to be giving back through the company’s social programme, Kids Are Our Stars.

Principal of the school, Captain Adrian Ward, urged the students to make good use of the gifts.