Taking the pressure off parents as they prepare their children for the new school year is the driving mission behind the Barbados and Friends Network and the local Cuava Foundation.

Both organisations are committed to raising awareness and offering tangible support to families who need it most.

Founder of the Barbados and Friends Mental Health Awareness Association, Kathy Elliott, told a handing-over ceremony at the Christ Church South Constituency Branch of the Barbados Labour Party that the core philosophy driving the initiative is her motto, “Every child should have a backpack.”

The initiative reflects a commitment to ensuring no child starts the school year without basic necessities such as notebooks, pencils and backpacks.

Member of Parliament for the area and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, thanked Ms Elliott for the donations, saying it continues a precedent established before her.

Dr Munro-Knight says the initiative not only highlights the importance of education but also reinforces the association’s broader mission to support mental health by alleviating some of the stress families may face during back-to-school preparations.

She says through community collaboration and generous contributions, the Barbados and Friends Mental Health Awareness Association is taking meaningful steps to build a supportive environment for the youth of Barbados.

Dr Munro-Knight says the gesture aims to ensure children have the essential tools they need to succeed academically without placing additional pressure on their parents.